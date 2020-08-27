New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Two persons were apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly opening fire at their friends over a petty issue at Alipur here, police said.

Police said they received information regarding the firing at Alipur on Wednesday.

"During enquiry, it surfaced that two persons named Karan and Suraj got injured in firing by one Divyanshu alias Vishnu. They both are safe and stable," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said.

It also came to light that all persons involved were friends and well-known to each other, police said.

A few days back, there was a quarrel between two friends in the group Kartik Maan and Siddarth Aggarwal.

Siddarth slapped Kartik, who called his brother Prateek Maan, who had beaten Siddarth. No complaint or report was lodged about the quarrel, the DCP said.

On Wednesday, Vishnu and Siddarth, shot at Suraj and Karan, who are friends of Prateek and were involved in beating Siddharth, police said.

The accused persons have been apprehended, the DCP added.

