New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Two men were arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district for allegedly trying to extort Rs 30 lakh from a Delhi-based businessman at whose factory the duo had worked as labourers, police said on Tuesday.

Balram and Prem Narayan were arrested from their native village in the district, police said.

The businessman had reported the extortion bid at the Model Town police station in northwest Delhi on December 31, police said.

In his complaint, the businessman said he had received threat messages from an unknown mobile-phone number and that the callers had demanded Rs 30 lakh from him and threatened him of dire consequences, they said.

Based on information and technical surveillance, the location of the mobile-phone number was traced to Tikamgarh, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya.

Call detail records were analysed and the identity of the perpetrators was established. Subsequently, a team was sent to Tikamgarh and the duo was arrested, she said.

"During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in the offence and disclosed that earlier, they were engaged as labourers for a construction work at the complainant's factory. They went to their village recently and arranged a SIM card for sending the threat messages and extorting the amount." Arya added.

Balram was the one who sent the messages and made the calls while his associate, Narayan, provided the SIM card, the DCP said.

The mobile-phone and SIM card used in the crime have been seized, police said.

