New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Two BJP MPs from Rajasthan raised in the Lok Sabha the controversy over an SP MP's purported remarks on the erstwhile ruler of Mewar Rana Sanga and demanded "strict" action against such statements.

The SP's Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman recently courted controversy over his comments that Rajput king Rana Sanga was a "traitor" for "inviting" Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi in the 16th century.

Also Read | Denotify Aurangzeb's Tomb From List of Monuments of Importance: Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale.

Rana Sanga was the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528.

Rajsamand Lok Sabha member Mahima Kumari Mewar and Chittorgarh MP C P Joshi raised the issue during Zero Hour in the lower house.

Also Read | Kerala: Bangladeshi Man Arrested in Perumbavoor for Fake Currency, 18-Year Illegal Stay.

Mahima Kumari said the Rajya Sabha member used very shallow words about the mighty warrior Rana Sanga.

She said Rana Sanga defeated Ibrahim Lodi twice and Babur once in battle. She said Rana Sanga died fighting in the war and had eighty wounds on his body.

"Whoever says whatever comes to his mind, he says it. One should not say anything without knowledge by taking the names of historical figures and should not use such language," she said.

Mahima Kumari said, "Some individuals are telling me that people have taken the law into their hands on this issue. If action had been taken earlier, such a situation would not have arisen."

BJP MP Joshi said some people with a "petty mentality" are saying such things about valiant warriors and "strict action" should be taken against such people.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Joshi said these are the people who do not go to Ayodhya but visit Babur's grave.

Scores of activists from Karni Sena, a caste-based group advocating Rajput pride, vandalised Suman's house located near Hari Parvat Chauraha in Agra on Wednesday. Multiple cars parked outside the house were damaged, chairs were broken and the house's glass windows were shattered.

Videos showed a handful of police personnel confronting the mob as it went on a rampage in the posh neighbourhood. A policeman got injured in the incident.

Suman also said the attackers meant to harm his family. He has refused the Karni Sena's demand for an apology, saying one cannot deny history.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)