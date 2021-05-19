Aligarh (UP), May 19 (PTI) Two cases of black fungus or mucormycosis were confirmed here, a senior health official said on Wednesday.

Of late, the disease has been reported among patients who are either recovering or have recovered from COVID-19. A person can get infected with black fungus by coming in contact with fungal spores present in the environment.

"Two cases of black fungus have been confirmed in the city," Chief Medical Officer Bhanu Partap Kalyani said.

The first case was reported from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Government Hospital and the second one was found at a private hospital in Dhanipur locality on Tuesday, he said.

A report on these two cases has been sent to the Uttar Pradesh health department, Kalyani said admitting that some of the critical drugs needed for black fungus "are presently not in stock here".

The CMO further said, "We have started treatment with some oral drugs and an urgent requisition for these specific drugs has been made to the state health department and are expected to arrive by Wednesday evening."

