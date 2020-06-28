Bahraich, Jun 28 (PTI) Two boys drowned in a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Motipur area when Roshan (11) and Dilip (10) took their cattle near the canal, police said.

The two boys slipped into deep water and drowned, they said.

The bodies were fished out of the canal and sent for post-mortem, police said.

