Banda (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) Two minor brothers died due to snake bite at a village here, police said Monday.

Kuldeep (9) and Dileep (6) were sleeping outside their house at Tera village Sunday night when they were bitten by a snake, Attara Station House Officer Arvind Singh Gaura said.

Their bodies have been sent for postmortem, he said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Saurabh Shukla said the family will be given due compensation after confirmation of the death due to snake bite.

