Goalpara (Assam) [India] April 2 (ANI): Two cattle smugglers were apprehended and eight cattle heads recovered in Assam's Goalpara district early on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the Village Defence Party caught two persons along with eight cattle heads at Uttar Baguan in the Matia police station area of Goalpara district and informed them.

Also Read | Kanpur Fire: Efforts to Douse Massive Blaze at Garments Complex in Basmandi Continue on Third Day.

"We received information around 4.30 am that the VDP personnel caught two persons along with eight cattles at the Uttar Baguan area. We immediately rushed to the spot and apprehended the two smugglers," Saifuddin Ahmed, an officer at Matia police station, said.

Police identified the accused persons as Amir Ali and Monser Ali.

Also Read | Swami Prabhananda, Ramakrishna Mission Vice President, Dies at 91.

"We also recovered the eight cattle heads," Ahmad added.

During preliminary investigation, the apprehended persons said they carried the cattle from a gaushala (cattle shed) at Uttar Baguan.

"We will take follow-up action as per the law. We also visited the cattle shed. Our investigation is underway," the officer added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)