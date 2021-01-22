Lalitpur (UP), Jan 22 (PTI) Two children lost their lives when their hut caught fire in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district, police said on Friday.

The hut at Amaukhera village in Jakhlaun police station area caught fire late on Thursday night following a spark from an oven, Additional Superintendent of Police Girijesh Kumar said.

The deceased have been identified as Kallo (13) and Niket (2), police said, adding that girl died as she tried to save her brother.

