Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) Two Dalit teenage sisters were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field located about a kilometre away from their house here on Wednesday, police said.

Their mother alleged that they were murdered and accused three youths from the neighbouring village in Nighasan police station limits of abducting and killing them.

Also Read | Congress Leader P Chidambaram Takes Dig at BJP, Says 'Wholesale Buyer Will Buy Nearly All MLAs in India One Day'.

Police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem to ascertain their exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, villagers held a demonstration at Nighasan Cross to protest the killings.

Also Read | EWS Quota: Economic Condition Can't Be Sole Basis of Reservation, Says Supreme Court.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Suman and Assistant Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh talked to the irate villagers in a bid to console them while a heavy police forced was deployed to ensure law and order.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)