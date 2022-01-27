Chennai, Jan 27 (PTI) The Forest Department of the Tamil Nadu government would launch the annual State-level bird census for coastal and migratory birds on January 28 and 29.

Shekhar Kumar Niraj, principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) and chief wildlife warden (CWW), made this statement on Thursday.

Also Read | Supreme Court Says Even Minor Accident Due to Drunken Driving Should Not Be Treated Leniently.

Yogesh Kumar Meena, wildlife warden, Nagapattinam, was made the nodal officer for the water bird count.

The PCCF said district forest officers, wildlife wardens, and deputy directors, should involve scientific organisations, civil society, and individuals for the exercise. The two-day census would throw better light on birds.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022-23: Rise in Old-Age Pension, Re-Engaging Seniors Among Demands.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)