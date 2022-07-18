New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Two Delhi Police personnel were suspended for allegedly demanding bribe of Rs 2 lakh, Delhi Police said on Monday.

Delhi Police on Monday informed that acting on a complaint two police officials- the SHO of the Cyber Cell (East) and his subordinate were suspended by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, East District.

The police said that the action was taken based on a complaint which alleged that Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Vijender and Station House Officer (SHO) of the Cyber Police Station in East District had arrived at their house to investigate a matter filed by the complainant's wife at the Cyber Police Station.

The complainant alleged the duo had demanded Rs 2 lakh for "settling the matter".

"Later when he visited the Cyber Police Station, they again asked him to pay the bribe amount," the Delhi Police said quoting the complainant. The complainant also submitted some recordings that supported his allegations.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the East District's Public Grievances Cell conducted an inquiry and found the allegations true after which the police registered a case against the accused personnel under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption (PoC) Act.

Both the police personnel are currently "under suspension till further departmental action is initiated."

More details are awaited. (ANI)

