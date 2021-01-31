Dantewada, Jan 31 (PTI) Two persons were killed and at least seven others critically injured on Sunday when a truck carrying villagers for a public programme of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel collided with another truck, which was also headed for the same venue, in Dantewada district, police said.

The incident occurred around 11 am in Nakulnar police station area, a local official said.

The CM's programme was held in Dantewada town.

Over 60 villagers were on board a truck when its driver apparently lost his control over the steering, following which the vehicle rammed into a check-post, hit another truck at roadside before crashing into a house, he said, adding that the other truck was also carrying around equal number of people to the rallys venue.

The impact of the collision was so severe that people were thrown off the truck and fell on the ground, he said.

Police personnel shifted the injured persons to hospitals in Kirandul and Bacheli towns, he said.

"One person died on the spot in the collision while another succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital," the official said, adding that at least seven other villagers suffered critical injuries. Some others suffered minor injuries.

The district administration has announced to provide a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased, a government statement said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has expressed his condolences over the death of the victims and directed the district administration to provide better treatment to those injured, it added.

