Thane, Apr 10 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against two men for allegedly forging records to claim ownership of a deceased farmer's land and claiming the compensation and other benefits amounting to Rs 11 crore as Project Affected Persons (PAPs) in Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

Police booked Uttam Patil and Sudarshan Patil, both residents of Nilje village, on the charges of forging documents after a complaint was lodged by the son of the deceased farmer.

Also Read | Kerala Imam Slams Adah Sharma and Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story Screenings In Eid Sermons.

No arrest has been made so far and the investigation is underway, a police official said.

The FIR, registered under sections 467 and 468 of the Indian Penal Code, stated the accused duo fraudulently incorporated their names in the property records and availed of benefits amounting to Rs 11 crore under a road development project in Nilje village.

Also Read | Online Drugs Order in Mumbai: Two Import 214 Grams of Marijuana From US via Courier Service, Arrested After Customs Set Up Delivery Trap.

"The accused purportedly tampered with land records following the demise of the complainant's father in 2011. They submitted falsified documents to the sub registrar's office in June 2023, misrepresenting ownership and claiming entitlement as PAP beneficiaries," as per the FIR.

The accused duo also allegedly fabricated a sale certificate purportedly signed by the deceased, enabling them to manipulate land records and exclude the rightful heirs from any benefits, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)