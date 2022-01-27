Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) A local court here on Thursday convicted two people of murdering a 12-year-old boy and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

On September 6, 2019, the convicts Shibu and Haroon had abducted Abu Zar (12), who was playing outside his house and hacked him to death. His head and the rest of his body were found separately at a sugarcane field in Bihari village the next day, public prosecutor Kuldeep Kumar said.

Also Read | Supreme Court Says Even Minor Accident Due to Drunken Driving Should Not Be Treated Leniently.

The boy's father had lodged a complaint at Sikhera police station.

Holding the duo guilty under sections 364 (kidnapping) and 302 (murder), the additional district sessions judge Ashok Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 each on them.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022-23: Rise in Old-Age Pension, Re-Engaging Seniors Among Demands.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)