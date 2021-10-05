Muzaffarnagar, Oct 5 (PTI) A special court here on Tuesday sentenced two men to 10 years of imprisonment after convicting them under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

Gulfam and Abid were convicted for their involvement in a dozen cases of loot, abduction and attempt to murder in Ghaziabad, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar.

A chargesheet was filed against them on July 4,1998 for their involvement in such cases.

Special Judge Radhey Shyam Yadav Tuesday also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on them, saying the two would get three more months in jail if they fail to deposit the penalty.

According to lawyers Rajesh Sharma and Dinesh Pundhir, the convicts are residents of Nagla village.

