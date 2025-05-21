Berhampur (Odisha), May 21 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly impersonating policemen and snatching Rs 1 lakh from two businessmen in Odisha's Ganjam district, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Digapahandi area on Tuesday when the accused looted the money from the two businessmen, who were on their way to Berhampur on a motorcycle to pay their wholesale dealer, he said.

The two small businessmen from R Udayagiri area in Gajapati district were going to pay the money to the wholesale dealer, but suddenly the accused, impersonating policemen, intercepted their two-wheeler and demanded Rs 3,200 as a fine for "reckless motorcycle ride", the officer said.

"When the businessmen refused to pay, the accused again demanded Rs 1,000 and threatened to take legal action. However, the two did not pay the fine and continued to argue with them. Suddenly, the accused snatched their bag and fled the spot," he said.

The two businessmen chased them but failed to capture the accused and reported to the local police station, the officer said.

“Our team immediately swung into action and arrested the looters from Kendrapara," said Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M.

The entire amount of Rs 1 lakh in cash, a motorcycle and two mobile phones were seized from the duo, he added.

