New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The CBI has arrested two men for allegedly intimidating girls based in the US to share their obscene images and videos with them on an online platform, officials said on Wednesday.

Giving details of "Operation Hawk" that started in January on the basis of inputs provided by agencies in the United States, the officials said the CBI's International Operations Division has so far arrested Sheikh Muizz Ahmed, a resident of Mangalore, and Mukul Saini, a resident of Delhi, in separate cases registered by the agency.

Both have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Information Technology Act and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at their premises earlier this year, resulting in the discovery of "child sexual abuse material" from their digital devices, obtained allegedly by inducing girls from the US, the officials said.

"During March 2024, accused Sheikh Muizz Ahmed, a resident of Mangalore, operated through the social media platform 'Discord' under the username 'heisenberg7343' and engaged in online chats with a minor girl from the USA," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

He said Saini also operated through the platform, using IDs "Izumi#9412", "Izumi#7070", "Deadddd#6873" and "Arisu", in 2023-24.

He said the accused induced the girls to talk about sex during online chats and further enticed them to share their obscene images and videos with them over the platform.

The accused also allegedly intimidated the minor victims to engage in obscene sexual activities online, the CBI spokesperson said.

