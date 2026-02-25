Hyderabad, February 25: A tense situation erupted in Shivarampalli after 'Gow Rakshak' members stopped a truck carrying cows, the Attapur Police said. According to the officials, the members blocked the truck, leading to slogans being raised by opposing groups. The Attapur police arrived at the scene, shifted the cows, and took custody of the truck. The police are currently investigating the matter.

According to a police official, "This incident occurred on Tuesday evening. We have shifted the cows and the truck to the police station and are investigating the matter." In a separate incident in Rajasthan's Baran, a 'complete shutdown' was observed on February 9 after an incident involving the death of a calf was reported in the district, prompting people to come out on the streets and demanding arrest of any alleged culprits responsible for the death. Youtber Attacked by Mob in Hyderabad's Amberpet.

The incident pertains to certain groups claiming that an unknown person slaughtered a calf in Baran's Mahadev colony, causing controversy in the city, and prompting people to demand the arrest of the supposed culprits. The group started protests on February 7 and demanded an investigation into the incident. The people have also said that the government did not reply to their demands.

In view of the incident, the Baran police have deployed additional security in the area amid the complete shutdown and have called on the people to maintain law and order. Police have been deployed in 'sensitive areas' and patrolling to maintain order. Police officials have also said that, according to a preliminary investigation, the owner of the calf has claimed it died of natural causes. It was found that the calf had been eaten by animals after its body was found on the highway. Police have not found any suspicious elements in the case till now, but the investigation into the case is continuing. Hyderabad: Youth’s Communally Provocative Post on Social Media Triggers Tension in Yakutpura Area (Watch Videos).

"We got information about a dead calf from the Gau Sevak Samithi. A complete shutdown has been observed in Baran following the death of a calf. Security forces have been deployed in sensitive areas, and police parties are patrolling to maintain order. We have requested those who called for the shutdown to cooperate and ensure that law and order are maintained," said Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chaudhary. However, no FIR or report on the incident has been filed by the local police.

