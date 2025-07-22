New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Police have apprehended two persons, including a juvenile, in connection with a stabbing incident in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area that left a man injured, an officer said on Monday.

The incident took place on the evening of July 18, when three friends, including the victim, Wakil, were engaged in a conversation on the roadside.

Also Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns: Opposition Raises Question Over Vice President's Sudden Move, Says 'There's Far More to It Than Meets the Eye'.

"Two passersby objected to their presence, leading to an argument," the police officer said.

According to police, Wakil allegedly warned the passersby and threatened them with dire consequences if they did not leave. They left the spot but returned shortly thereafter and attacked Wakil with a sharp object.

Also Read | IndiGo Flight 6E 813 From Goa With 140 Passengers on Board Makes Emergency Landing in Indore.

Wakil sustained five superficial injuries and one slightly-deeper stab wound near his right armpit. He was rushed to a hospital, where he received treatment and his condition was stated to be stable.

A case was registered at the Govindpuri police station. During the investigation, the accused were identified as Matadeen (18) and a juvenile. Both were apprehended.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)