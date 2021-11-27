Srinagar, Nov 27 (PTI) Security forces on Saturday arrested two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant associates in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered ammunition and incriminating material from them, police said.

A police spokesman identified them as Muzamil Ayoub Bhat and Suhail Manzoor Mohand -- both residents of Shahabad Kharpora Bala Lalgam Awantipora.

"Two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit HM were arrested in Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district," the spokesman said.

Incriminating material and ammunition including 383 rounds of AK-47 were recovered from their possession, the spokesman said.

"The arrested terrorist associates were in touch with HM commanders & were involved in transportation of arms & ammunition, besides providing shelter and other logistic support to strengthen terror networks," he said.

A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated, the spokesman added.

