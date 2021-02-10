Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 10 (ANI): Two infiltrators were spotted crossing Rewand Nala along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri in North Kashmir on Tuesday night by surveillance devices, said the Indian Army.

According to the Army, the firing was done by Pakistan to provide cover to one of the infiltrators.

However, one infiltrator was eliminated and weapons have also been seized, the Army said. (ANI)

