Bhubaneswar, Feb 16 (PTI) At least two members of a marriage party were killed and 20 others injured when the mini-truck carrying them overturned in Odisha's Gajapati district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Kankadagada Chhak near R Udaygiri when the driver lost control over the vehicle.

The occupants of the mini truck were going from Jamadhia to Ramgiri on the occasion of a wedding, police said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

He also announced free treatment for the injured people.

