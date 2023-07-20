Jaipur, Jul 20 (PTI) Two people were killed and three others injured when their car fell after crashing into the wall of a culvert in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened late Wednesday night near Akbarpur, killing Ashok Chaudhary alias Ashu (32) and Dinesh Jogi (28), they said.

They were returning home after attending a birthday party.

Police said that the bodies were handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem on Thursday.

