Howrah (WB), Jul 20 (PTI) Two people were killed as their motorbike got trapped between two speeding trucks in West Bengal's Howrah district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened near Banitala on National Highway 16 when Sheikh Shakil (20) and Sabina Parveen (19) were going towards Bauria from Bagnan on Monday afternoon, they said.

Shakil's motorbike came in between two speeding trucks, following which he lost control and they fell, police said.

At that time, one of the trucks ran over Sabina and crushed her head, while the other truck hit Shakil and overturned on the service road, they said.

Sabina died at the spot, but locals rescued Shakil and took him to Uluberia Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The two trucks were seized but their drivers and helpers fled after the accident, police said.

The accident led to a huge traffic snarl on the highway, they said.

