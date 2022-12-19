Muzaffarnagar, Dec 19 (PTI) Two farmers were killed while one sustained serious injuries when the tractor-trolley on which they were travelling overturned here, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday near Phugana bus stand on the Meerut-Karnal Highway as the driver tried to avoid a car coming from the opposite direction, they said.

Also Read | Bihar: Portion of Bridge Built Using Rs 13 Crore Across Burhi Gandak River Collapses in Begusarai, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sharad Chand Sharma said the deceased were identified as Dhum Singh (32) and Niraj Malik (30), while Manish Kumar (38), who sustained serious injuries, was taken to the district hospital.

He added that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

Also Read | JEE-Main 2023: Engineering Aspirants Demand January Edition of Entrance Exam Be Postponed as Dates Clash with Board Exams.

The tractor-trolley was transporting sugarcane from Badshahpur village to a crusher at Nirpuda.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)