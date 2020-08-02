Muzaffarnagar, Aug 2 (PTI) Two men were killed after their car collided with another vehicle on Delhi-Haridwar national highway, police said on Sunday.

SHO of Purkazi police station Subhash Gautam said the accident took place on Saturday night when Saurabh (26) and his friend Vikas Kumar Pandey (24), both residents of Delhi, were on their way to Haridwar.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he added.

