Maharajganj (UP), Feb 1 (PTI) Two people were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between a speeding car and a truck under Sonauli Kotwali area here, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday when the car, with five passengers on board, collided with a truck that dragged the smaller vehicle to some distance on the road, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Raju Jaiswal (35) and Sachin Jaiswal (26), they said, adding that the injured have been admitted to a hospital in Gorakhpur where their condition was said to be stable, the police added.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem and investigations are underway, they added.

