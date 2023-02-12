Dausa (Rajasthan) [India], February 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan's Dausa district to inaugurate the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, on Sunday.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 18,100 crore.

Rajasthan BJP State President PL Poonia and BJP Leader reached the event site and inspected the preparations on Saturday.

Regarding this, the BJP has made full efforts for the preparation, and around two lakh people are expected to reach Dausa, said Bharatiya Janata Party State President Satish Poonia in a press conference on Saturday.

The BJP leaders have invited people from every village and district to attend the Prime Minister's programme.

BJP state president Satish Poonia and BJP leader Arun Singh held a press conference on Saturday at the inauguration site by the Prime Minister.

BJP state president Poonia said that this is the biggest express highway in the world which has been built with special technology. He claimed that people from all over the world are coming to see it.

"Even Japan has inspected the express highway to know about this technology. This express highway is very important for Rajasthan and the Prime Minister has given a big gift to the people of Rajasthan," he added.

BJP leader Arun Singh said that the infrastructure will increase with the Delhi-Mumbai express highway, and the dimensions of employment will increase.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken this express highway on a priority basis. The country is continuously progressing under the leadership of the Prime Minister, BJP leader Arun Singh said.

"Along with the express highway, 111 waterways are also being constructed. 50 new airports are being built. Huge investments are coming to the state which will improve employment opportunities and farmers and other sections will get employment," he added.

Regarding the allegation made by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot that a government program has been made a BJP program, BJP leader Arun Singh said that people from far and wide are coming to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is everyone's leader. He said that the budget is being continuously increased by the Prime Minister for the construction of the express highway and now 10 lakh crore rupees have been invested so that people get employment, and transportation facilities and people's time is saved.

"The Prime Minister belongs to the whole country, so the Congress should also come forward and congratulate the Prime Minister," he added.

BJP leader Arun Singh said that when there is world-class infrastructure, foreign countries will also invest. Employment opportunities will be available and the country will emerge as a big power on the world map.

The member of Parliament from Alwar, Balaknath was also present on this occasion.

The 246 km Delhi - Dausa - Lalsot section of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore. This operationalization of this section will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to around 3.5 hours and provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region.

Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km. It will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent from 1,424 km to 1,242 Km and travel time will be reduced by 50 per cent from 24 hours to 12 hours.

It will pass through six states, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

The Expressway will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, 8 major airports and 8 multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with spurs to new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port.

The Expressway will have a catalytic impact on the developmental trajectory of all adjoining regions, thus contributing in a major way to the economic transformation of the country.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 247 kilometres of National Highway projects to be developed at the cost of more than Rs 5940 crore.

This includes a 67 km long four-lane spur road from Bandikui to Jaipur to be developed at the cost of more than Rs 2000 crore, a six-lane spur road from Kotputli to Baraodaneo, to be developed at the cost of about Rs 3775 crore and a two-lane paved shoulder of Lalsot - Karoli section, being developed at the cost of about Rs 150 crore. (ANI)

