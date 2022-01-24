Bulandshahr (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) A special POCSO court here on Monday sentenced two men to 20 years of imprisonment each for raping a girl, some six years ago.

The Additional District Judge of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court -2 had earlier held Praveen and Pushpendra, residents of Surkharu village under Jahangirabad police station limits, guilty of raping a minor whose village comes under Ahmadgarh police station limits, in 2015.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 each on them.

