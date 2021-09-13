Shahjahanpur (UP), Sep 13 (PTI) Two minors were on Monday swept away by strong currents while bathing in Garra river here, police said.

Superintendent of Police S Anand said, Manu Kumari (15) and Ankit (12), residents of Atasaliya village, slipped into deep water while taking a bath and were washed away.

In addition to the local police, divers of PAC's flood relief team and NDRF are searching for the children, Anand added.

