Port Blair, Mar 29 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,046 on Monday as two more persons tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

One more person has been cured of the disease, he said.

The Union territory now has eight active cases, while 4,976 people have recovered from the disease and 62 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, the official said.

The administration has so far tested over 3.14 lakh samples for COVID-19, he said.

Over 12,500 health workers and frontline personnel have been vaccinated thus far, the official added.

