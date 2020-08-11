New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Puducherry Cabinet Ministers M Kandasamy and R Kamalakannan have tested positive for coronavirus, said Chief Minister V Narayanasami.

"Two of my ministers in the Cabinet Shri Kandasamy and Shri Kamalakannan were tested positive for Covid-19. They were moving with public and officers in discharge of their duties I wish them well and pray GOD for speedy recovery I appeal to people moved with them go for testing," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Several Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal, MoS for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary have tested positive for the virus.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit are also among those who have been infected.

India's COVID-19 count has crossed 22 lakh-mark including 6,34,945 active cases, 15,35,744 cured/discharged/migrated while the cumulative toll reached 44,386.

However, the Health Ministry has pointed out that the infection is now concentrated in 10 States that contribute more than 80 per cent of the new cases. (ANI)

