Shahjahanpur (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) Two sisters allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in the Tilhar police station area here in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

Nisha (22) and Gulafsha (21) consumed a poisonous substance on Wednesday evening and were rushed to a government hospital in Tilhar where their condition started deteriorating, ASP (Rural) Sanjiv Bajpai said.

They were subsequently referred to the medical college hospital, but could not be saved, he said.

According to the brother of the diseased, the sisters had fought with each other over financial problems, following which they committed suicide by consuming poison, the officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and investigations are on, the ASP added.

