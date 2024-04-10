Bijapur, Apr 10 (PTI) Two personnel of the Special Task Force were injured on Wednesday when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.

The incident occurred between 5 am and 6 am at a forest in Itwar village under Gangaloor police station area when a team of security personnel was out on a search operation, a police official said.

During the exercise, two STF personnel, Shivlal Mandavi and Mithlesh Markam, came in contact with the pressure IED, triggering the blast that left them injured, he said.

The two personnel were shifted to a local hospital and their condition was reported to be out of danger, the official said.

Search operation was underway in the area, he added.

