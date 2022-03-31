Mangaluru, Mar 31 (PTI) Two pre-university students who had gone to swim in the Macchattu Kaliajaddu lake in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district, Karnataka, drowned on Thursday, police sources said.

The two, both aged 18, were studying in Sankaranarayana Junior College. They were swept away by the current, the sources said.

The deceased were Sumanth Madiwala and Ganesh, residents of Ullur village in the taluk.

A bystander who noticed the incident alerted the local people who tried to rescue the boys, but they couldn't.

Personnel from the Amasebail police station visited the spot, the sources said.

