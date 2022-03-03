Ghaziabad, Mar 3 (PTI) Two students and a jeweller were arrested for robbing and purchasing of stolen jewellery in Kavi Nagar police station limits here, officials said on Thursday.

Kuldeep and Nishanth, II year BBA students, used to allegedly snatch jewellery, especially gold chains, from passersby and sell it to jeweller Lalit Soni, a resident of Morta village here, at throwaway prices to fulfil their indulgences, such as imported liquor, circle officer (city) Awneesh Kumar said.

The two students were caught during a routine check at an intersection in Shastri Nagar Colony. During the inquiry, they confessed to having stolen several jewellery pieces, especially from women. However, they were never caught earlier.

A motorcycle used in the commission of the thefts, a knife, a country-made pistol and cartridges were recovered from their possession, Kumar said.

