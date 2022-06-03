Bhubaneswar, Jun 3 (PTI) Odisha reported two cases of swine flu on Friday after more than two years, a health department official said.

The two - a 38-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman who tested positive for the H1N1 virus are undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, state public health director Niranjan Mishra said.

The two cases were confirmed after their samples tested positive for H1N1 and their condition is stated to be out of danger by the hospital, he told reporters.

"The state usually witnesses two peaks of the swine flu disease - one before the monsoon and another in winter," Mishra said.

The official said the government is fully prepared to tackle the situation.

Also known as the swine influenza, the respiratory disease is caused by H1N1 virus. It causes nasal secretions, cough, decreased appetite and restless behavior.

The World Health Organisation had declared swine flu pandemic from June 2009 to August 2010. However it continues to circulate as a seasonal virus worldwide.

