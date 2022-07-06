Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 6 (ANI): Two newly recruited terrorists dropped weapons and surrendered in Kulgam after their parent's requested them to drop their guns and surrender in front of Police, informed the officials on Wednesday.

The police also recovered arms and ammunition from the terrorists.

"An encounter started at Hadigam area of Kulgam in the morning where two terrorists had surrendered upon appeal by parents and police. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered," informed the police.

A joint cordon search operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu Kashmir Police in the Hadigam area of Kulgam.

"If every parent appeals to their terrorist sons to shun the path of violence, whether they are trapped during live encounters or have joined terrorism, many lives can be saved as in today's encounter, two lives were saved," said IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar

It was ascertained both were new recruits. They were kept contained in the house and families were brought in. Both terrorists surrendered after the requests and appeals. (ANI)

