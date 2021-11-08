Sikar, Nov 8 (PTI) Two women and an infant were killed and eight others injured after an SUV collided hit a van on the Jaipur-Bikaner highway on Monday, police said.

The SUV driver fled from the spot after the incident, Fatehpur Kotwali police said.

The SUV hit the van from behind, they said, adding the injured persons were taken to a hospital where Hasan Bano (60), Manju Devi (60) and a seven-month-old were declared dead.

Eight others were admitted for treatment.

