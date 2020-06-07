India News | 2 Youths Die in Bike Accident

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Two youths died after their speeding motorcycle apparently lost balance while descending from a flyover in west Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Vikaspuri flyover on Saturday night when the two men were coming from the Peera Garhi side, an officer said.

Witnesses say the rider was driving with high speed and lost balance. A constable who was patrolling in the area informed the police station about the accident, according to police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said the spot was inspected by a crime team and the two were declared dead on the spot by the staff of the centralised accident and trauma services (CATS).

The deceased have been identified as Gulshan (23), who was an e-rickshaw driver, and Sunny (24), both were residents of Hastsal Vihar, Uttam Nagar, police said.

The bodies will be handed over to the family after post-mortem, the DCP said, adding that an investigation was on. PTI

