Amaravati, July 28 (PTI) Two ruling YSR Congress leaders were on Tuesday nominated as members of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, filling vacant slots.

State Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan nominated Mayana Jakiya Khanam of Kadapa district and Pandula Ravindra Babu of East Godavari district to the Council for a period of six years.

Also Read | Earthquake in Mizoram; 4.4 Magnitude Tremors Felt Close to Champhai, 24th Quake to Jolt The State In Last 6 Weeks.

The two slots fell vacant upon retirement of sitting members in March.

Ravindra Babu served as Lok Sabha member from Amalapuram from 2014 to 2019 representing TDP and joined YSRC ahead of the 2019 elections.

Also Read | With 717 New COVID-19 Cases, Mumbai's Tally Rises to 1,10,846: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.

Though the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has recommended abolition of the Council in January, it interestingly chose to nominate new members.

The YSRC's strength will now go up to 10 in the opposition TDP dominated 58-member Council but it will still be in a minority till March 2021 when fresh vacancies will help it bag more seats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)