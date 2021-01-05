Lucknow Jan 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh recorded 771 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 5,89,611, while 20 more deaths linked to the pandemic raised the toll to 8,433, officials said.

A total of 5,68,892 patients have been discharged from hospitals till now after recovering from the infection and the COVID-19 recovery rate has reached 96.49 per cent in the state, Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The number of active cases stands at 12,286, of which 4,929 are in home isolation and 1,255 undergoing treatment in private hospitals, he said.

According to a Health Department bulletin, three new deaths from COVID-19 were reported from Lucknow; two each from Prayagraj, Lakhimpur Kheri; and one each from Kanpur Nagar, Gautam Budhnagar, Varanasi, Meerut, Moradabad, Ballia, Shahjahanpur, Mathura, Jaunpur, Hardoi, Rampur, Ghazipur, Lalitpur and 142 new cases were reported from the state capital among others.

On Monday, over 1.26 lakh tests were done in the state where a total of over 2.45 crore testings have been done for the detection of COVID-19, he said.

Dry run of vaccination was conducted in all the 75 districts of the state on Tuesday, he said, adding that all the districts were asked to conduct it at six places -- three each in rural and urban areas.

"In some districts, it was conducted at more than six places. The aim of the dry run is to assess the challenges that might emerge during the actual vaccination. All the districts will review the dry run and prepare for addressing the shortcomings ," he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the dry run held at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Science here, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)