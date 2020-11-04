Port Blair, Nov 4 (PTI) At least 20 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 4,372, a health department official said on Wednesday.

Of the fresh cases, eleven were detected during contact tracing, while nine have travel history, he said.

Twenty-one more people were cured of the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,153, the official said.

The coronavirus death toll remained at 60 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, he said.

The Union Territory now has 159 active cases.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has so far sent 92,249 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 92,235 reports have been received, the official added.

