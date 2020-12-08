Itanagar, Dec 8 (PTI) Twenty more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 16,415, a senior health official said here on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases, four were reported from East Siang and three from Changlang, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Two cases each were also recorded in the Capital Complex region, West Kameng, Lepa Rada and Lower Subansiri and one each from Siang, Papumpare, Namsai, Lower Dibang Valley and Lohit, he said.

Eighteen infections were detected through rapid antigen tests while one each was diagnosed through RT-PCR and True NAT tests, the SSO said.

Barring eight, all the new patients are asymptomatic and shifted to Covid Care Centres, he said.

Forty-eight people recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 15,653.

The state now has 707 active coronavirus cases.

A total of 55 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state is 95.35 per cent, he said.

The state's positivity and fatality rates are 4.65 per cent and 0.33 per cent respectively, Dr Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 541, followed by West Kameng (50), Changlang and Lower Subansiri at 13 each.

The state has so far tested 3,65,286 samples for COVID-19, including 866 on Monday, he added.

