Chandigarh, Apr 28 (PTI) The AAP-led government in Punjab on Thursday said it has decided to dissolve 20 welfare boards with immediate effect.

An order in this connection was issued by state Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister Baljit Kaur here.

The government will soon nominate new functionaries to these boards, she said in a statement.

The welfare boards to be dissolved are the Kamboj Welfare Board, Bazigar and Tapprivas Welfare Board, Brahman Welfare Board, Khatri Arora Welfare Board, Dalit Welfare Board, Rai Sikh Welfare Board, Rajput Kalayan Welfare Board, Vimukat Jatti Welfare Board, Prajapat Welfare Board, Saini Welfare Board and the Ramgarhia Welfare Board.

Also on the list are the Aggarwal Welfare Board, Gujjar Welfare Board, Bairagi Welfare Board, Swarankar Welfare Board, Sain Welfare Board, Punjab Muslim Welfare Board, Parvasi Welfare Board, Kanojia Welfare Board and the Masih Bhalai Board.

