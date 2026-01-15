New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Several international IndiGo flights on Thursday were impacted as a result of the sudden Iran airspace closure amid rising turmoil, according to an IndiGo official.

The official stated that "due to the sudden airspace closure by Iran, some of the international flights have been impacted. The IndiGo teams are working diligently to assess the situation and support affected customers by offering the best possible alternatives."

"This development is beyond our control, and we regret the disruption it may have caused to your travel plans. If your flight is impacted, we encourage you to visit our website to explore flexible rebooking options or to claim a refund, as per your preference. We remain committed to keeping you informed and supporting you through this evolving situation. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding," the official further added.

Earlier in the day, due to the airspace closure in Iran, amid rising turmoil, international flights from India are now diverting their route, resulting in delays. In this regard, Air India on Thursday issued a travel advisory informing passengers of potential delays in international flights overflying the region and cancellations, when rerouting is not possible.

The advisory read, "Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace, and in view of the safety of our passengers, Air India flights overflying the region are now using an alternative routing, which may lead to delays. Some Air India flights where currently rerouting is not possible are being cancelled.

"The airlines further requested passengers to stay updated with flight status before heading to the airport. The airlines highlighted the safety of passengers and crew, apologising for the inconvenience.

"We request passengers to check the status of their flights on our website https://t.co/zsIzqUy58u before heading to the airport. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen disruption. Safety of our passengers and crew remain top priority," said the advisory.

Meanwhile, IndiGo airlines also informed of impact on international flights owing to the Iran airspace closure. The airlines assured affected passengers "support and best possible alternatives."

In a travel advisory, IndiGo wrote, "Due to the sudden airspace closure by Iran, some of our international flights are impacted. Our teams are working diligently to assess the situation and support affected customers by offering the best possible alternatives.

"The airlines further requested passengers to "explore flexible rebooking options or claim a refund" from the website, in case of flight delays or cancellations."This development is beyond our control, and we regret the disruption it may have caused to your travel plans. If your flight is impacted, we encourage you to visit our website to explore flexible rebooking options or to claim a refund, as per your preference," the advisory noted."We remain committed to keeping you informed and supporting you through this evolving situation. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding," it added.

Additionally, SpiceJet, in its travel advisory, requested passengers to check their flight status at the airline's website or reservation helpline numbers, as some of their flights might have been impacted."

Due to airspace closure in Iran, some of our flights may be affected. Passengers are advised to check their flight status at https://t.co/2wynECZugy or contact our 24*7 Reservation Helpline numbers at +91 (0)124 4983410 or +91 (0)124 7101600 for assistance," the advisory stated.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has advised Indian nationals currently in Iran to leave the country at the earliest.

"In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on January 5, 2025, and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," it said.

The advisory reiterated that all Indian citizens and PIOs should exercise due caution and "avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments.""All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available with them. They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard," the advisory noted.

The embassy also provided emergency contact helplines. (ANI)

