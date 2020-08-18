New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): A twenty-year-old woman was arrested for hitting a cyclist in South Delhi who later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident took place on August 14 in Hauz Khas area.

According to police, the accident took place in jurisdiction of Hauz Khas Police Station in which a vehicle hit a cyclist on August 14 at August Kranti Marg around 7 pm.

Farukh, a resident of Jasola, who was injured in the incident, passed away on August 15 .

On the basis of CCTV footage, the vehicle was seized and accused woman was traced and arrested, police said. (ANI)

