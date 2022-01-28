Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): A 20-year-old Pune boy was allegedly beaten up by four people on Thursday evening.

After getting the information, Pune police rushed to the spot.

Also Read | Lenovo Legion Y90 Specifications Revealed via TENAA Listing: Report.

"As per the information received, the victim called the accused by their names. The accused found it offensive and beat him up," the Pune police official said.

The police informed that they have arrested four accused in the matter.

Also Read | Kerala: Train Services Disrupted as Goods Train Derails Near Aluva.

"Four of them have been identified as Rohan Waghmare, Prashant Athwade, Aditya Kate, Prem Shinde and have been arrested," the police said.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)