Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 20,131 new COVID-19 cases and 380 deaths on Tuesday.

The state continues to be the worst-hit state in the country as the total COVID-19 case count has reached 9,43,772, including 2,43,446 active cases and 6,72,556 recoveries.

According to State Health Department, 27,407 lives have been lost due to the virus in the state.

India's COVID-19 case count has gone up to 42,80,423 with 75,809 new cases. (ANI)

