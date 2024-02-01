New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday posted for hearing on February 8 bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling in connection with the 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sanjay Kumar posted the matter for hearing on next Thursday, after senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Gadling, mentioned the matter seeking hearing.

On October 10 last year, the apex court had sought response from the Maharashtra government on Galding's bail plea, challenging the High Court's order refusing bail to him.

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on January 31, 2023, had refused to grant bail to Gadling.

The High Court had noted that prima facie the accusations against him were true.

On December 25, 2016, Maoist rebels allegedly set ablaze 76 vehicles that were being used for transporting iron ore from Surajgarh mines in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli.

Allegations against Gadling are that he provided aid to Maoists, who were working at the ground level. As per the prosecution, he entered into a conspiracy with various co-accused and some of those absconded in the case.

The prosecution had claimed that Gadling provided secret information about government activities and maps of certain areas to underground Maoist rebels.

He was also accused of having asked the Maoists to oppose the operation of Surjagarh mines, and instigated many locals to join the movement.

Gadling was booked under various provisions of anti-terror law the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, and the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

